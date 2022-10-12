COVID-19 in SWLA: October 12, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 375 new cases.

· 89 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 7 new deaths.

· 173 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 10 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 1 new death.

· 11 patients hospitalized (2 fewer than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 27 active case among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Health

Health Headlines: TENEX treatment

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Doctors use the minimally invasive procedure to treat painful conditions like tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis, and achilles tendinitis.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 11, 2022

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

Gov. Edwards issues a statement on more than 130,000 women receiving breast cancer screenings

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By WAFB STAFF
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips issued a statement on National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the continued life-saving impacts of Medicaid expansion.

Latest News

News

Health Headlines: Aging gracefully

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Why do some people age more gracefully than others? The answer might be stress levels.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 10, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

COVID

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 7, 2022

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: New app tracks hip and knee replacement recovery

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new technology is now allowing doctors and patients to track their recover following knee and hip replacements.

COVID

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT