Celebrate National Gumbo Day

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is National Gumbo Day.

Whether seafood or chicken and sausage, gumbo gives that warm feeling of comfort during a cold fall day.

Gumbo originated from West Africa, then traveled to the hearts and stomachs of Louisiana residents.

Of course, gumbo can be found anywhere, but what makes Louisiana’s different?

“You go places that advertise Cajun food or Louisiana food and some serve gumbo, but very few know how to make it,” said Bill Simon, a Lake Charles resident.

Simon visits a local restaurant in the area just to consume gumbo the way he likes it.

Of all the food options in Louisiana, gumbo is the most famous, and often called the “melting pot.”

With a mixture of love, spice, and always served over rice, everyone has their own preference on what makes up the perfect gumbo.

