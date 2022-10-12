Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever.

“This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney.

Along with great food are a number of exciting events including livestock shows, bull riding competitions and various contests to fit this year’s theme of “100 years of making tomorrow’s memories today.”

“If you’ve never been here before, you don’t want to miss because this one will light your fire,” Kinney said.

Kinney said last year there was a huge turnout, and this year they’re expecting the same.

“I think we see somewhere between 20 and 30,000 people at the gate each year,” said Kinney.

To entertain so many visitors - it takes a year’s worth of preparation.

“We do it every year, but when this fair is over 2023 starts we’ve been here all week setting it up and everybody’s here, carnival guy is here and we’re going to make it work again,” Kinney said.

The fair continues through Sunday, Oct. 16 at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur. A full list of events can be found HERE.

