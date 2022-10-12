50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Many items were discussed at Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council meeting.
Sulphur City Council postpones public hearing for home rule charter commission
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Many items were discussed at Tuesday’s Sulphur City Council meeting.
Sulphur City Council met on Tuesday for regular meeting
American Legion hosting oratorical scholarship contest in Lake Charles
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds