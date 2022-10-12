Astros Mount Incredible Comeback in Game One of the ALDS

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was an ugly start to game one of the American League Divisional Series for the Houston Astros, as they found themselves with a 1-0 deficit before they even stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the first, and a 4-0 deficit before stepping up to the plate once again in the bottom of the second.

In the third inning Houston chipped away at Seattle’s lead as Yordan Alvarez doubled to left bringing in two, and cutting the Mariners’ lead from 4-0, to 4-2, but then Seattle got those two runs back in the fourth thanks to runs batted in by J.P. Crawford, and Ty France, and so the Astros were back in down four. The Astros trailed by four runs, three times on Tuesday night as they were down 4-0, 6-2, and 7-3, but they continued to fight back and try to get a gritty win.

The crowd at Minute Maid Park was giving the Astros life as the fans in the Juice Box as it’s called, were hanging on every single pitch, and any time they were given a reason to cheer, they did so, and they had as much of a part in the comeback on Tuesday night as any player on the field did.

Leading up to the eighth inning though, the Astros weren’t giving their fans much to cheer about, the Astros had just six hits, and trailed 7-3, and some fans (not many) were seen leaving the stadium. But then it all turned around.

Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez, and Alex Bregman were due up in the eighth as Houston’s hopes of mounting a comeback to take a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series were starting to fade.

The first pitch to Pena was a scorching 100 MPH fastball high and away that just barely missed the upper right corner of the strike zone. Pena steps out, takes a look around, and gets focused once again, this time ahead in the count, second pitch is a slider down the pipe that Pena fouls off, and so he goes through his routine once more. The third pitch is another 100 MPH fastball that Pena watches once again, but this time it’s high and inside, and is called a strike, and all of a sudden Pena is behind in the count, 1-2. On the fourth pitch Pena swings on an inside slider that would’ve been called a ball, but he connects on it and lines it to first, but it’s caught, and now Houston’s hopes begin to fade more as they’re down to their final five outs.

But as Alex Bregman said following the game, they weren’t thinking that way, there are 27 outs in a baseball game, and so far there had only been 22. So now it’s Yordan Alvarez’s turn to dig into the box, he sees two pitches; a slider which he attempted at, and a 101 MPH fastball, before connecting on the third pitch; a 93 MPH slider which he lines to center, which puts him on first base as the Astros’ hopes of making a comeback get revitalized.

And with that, in steps Alex Bregman who had hopes of giving his team a chance, and he did just that. Up 2-1 in the count, Bregman got comfortable in the box, and saw the fourth consecutive slider of the at-bat, and it was in the same exact spot as the first one which he just missed, but he didn’t miss this one. Bregman connects on the low slider, and gets all of it as he sends it 403 feet to left center, and just like that, the Astros are down just two runs in the eighth inning.

“I’m really proud of everybody, we know how important 27 outs are, I thought Dusty did a great job, he managed this game like we were going to win it from the start, he has the ultimate confidence in every single person on this roster so many guys were used and that goes for the entire roster” said Bregman following the game.

The Astros wouldn’t bring any more runners around in the eighth as Yuli Gurriel was stranded on first following a single to center field. So they head back into the field, and this time the fans are a little louder as their team just inched a little bit closer. Hunter Brown takes the mound once more for Houston in the ninth inning following a clean frame the inning before, and he does it once again taking down the Mariners in order, and putting the bat back in Houston’s chance for one more attempt at a comeback.

Christian Vazquez, who didn’t start in Tuesday’s game, but came on as a pinch hitter two innings prior, grounds out to short, one away, two outs remaining. Next up is David Hensley who’s number was called to pinch hit for Mauricio Dubon, giving Hensley his first career MLB Postseason at-bat, in a huge moment, but he doesn’t back down. Hensley sees seven pitches, and has a 3-2 count, and the eighth pitch comes a bit inside, and hits Hensley putting him on first, meaning the Astros could tie it up with one swing up the bat, and Jose Altuve, their leadoff batter, is next up.

Unfortunately for Houston, Altuve strikes out on four pitches, and just like that, they’re down to their final out. Jeremy Pena digs in once more, and just like his at-bat an inning prior, he takes the first pitch, this time a 92 MPH fastball that catches the inside frame, and so he’s behind 0-1 in the count. The second pitch is inside once more, this time he gives an effort at it, but can’t connect, and so the Astros are down to their final strike. But on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, after watching the third pitch get called for a ball, is swung on and lined through the infield, as Pena brings the winning run to the plate in Yordan Alvarez.

And after fouling the first pitch off, Alvarez digs into the box once more, sees another sinker, swings at it, makes contact, and sends a screamer to right field that nobody can come close to catching as it soars over the right field wall, going 438 feet to be exact, and just like that, the comeback is complete.

The Astros trailed by four runs three times throughout Tuesday’s game, but they didn’t give up, they continued to dig into the box with the support of their fans behind them, and they played until the 27th out, and for it, they were rewarded as they capped off one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Major League Baseball memory, and take a 1-0 series lead over the Seattle Mariners.

