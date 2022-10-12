50/50 Thursdays
American Legion hosting oratorical scholarship contest in Lake Charles

(American Legion)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Legion’s Oratorical Contest is coming to Lake Charles this year, providing an opportunity for high school students to win college scholarships up to $25,000.

The Constitutional speech contest will be held on Dec. 3 at 1530 Ninth Street. This year’s topics include the Sixth, 10th, 14th and 16th amendments.

The student with the winning speech will win a $500 scholarship, and three runner-ups will win $100 scholarships, with an opportunity to win up to $25,000 in the national contest.

For more information and to register for the contest, CLICK HERE or email lakecharlespost1@suddenlinkmail.com.

