Two candidates running for Westlake Chief of Police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among the many races taking place on November 8 is Westlake Chief of Police.

Two candidates have thrown their hat into the ring: current chief Chris Wilrye and Michael Perez. Both have several years in law enforcement under their belt.

“I work with the federal government in a federal law enforcement capacity where I was a field training instructor,” Michael Perez said. “I was a firearm instructor doing active threats. I went to school and got certified to teach these types of courses. After that, I had a small [job] with the Astros as a bomb canine instructor. I did that for a little while, until I can back to Westlake. At Westlake, I was in the traffic division and investigations. I was also the training coordinator and field coordinator prior to leaving.”

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 22 years,” Chris Wilrye said. “Born and raised her in Westlake. I started my career here at Westlake PD as a reserve officer in 2001. In 2002, I was able to get hired on as a dispatcher, went to the police academy and eventually went to the road. Left here, went to the sheriff’s office for eight years, and came back here when I got elected.”

7News asked both candidates what their priority would be when taking office.

“The first priority for me is going to be meeting with the individuals that I’ve talked to that I am going to need beside in the department,” Perez said. “The department lacks leadership right now, there is a big gap between the chief and patrol, and I need someone that is going to work beside me as a deputy chief so I can move on and start managing and doing other things in the department for patrol operations and training that is needed.”

Perez said he’d also like to focus on training.

“As a training coordinator when I was at Westlake, I pushed a lot of training,” Perez said. “I tried to provide a lot of training. As an instructor at a federal level, training is just so key, so that is going to be something really important for me to push.”

Wilrye said hiring more officers has been his priority.

“There are only two officers on shift right now,” Wilrye said. “Working with the council and financial office to allocate more funds this way to have more funds for officers on the streets.”

As the city developers more, he said they’ve been working to increase pay to handle petty theft and increased traffic violations.

“If I can get it comfortable enough to entice some guys with come experience or some guys for the military, to come start a career here in Westlake, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Wilrye said.

