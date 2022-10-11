Tropical Storm Karl forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico

GULF OF MEXICO (KPLC) - The area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is now classified as Tropical Storm Karl after Hurricane Hunters confirmed there is a broad area of circulation and strong enough winds to classify it as a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Karl (KPLC)

Karl will drift north for the next day or so and then turn back to the west toward Mexico. This means Karl posses little to no threat to Southwest Louisiana. We have a cold front arriving Wednesday or early Thursday and that will ensure Karl remains south of our area.

We will continue to monitor Karl and if anything changes we will let you know, but the consensus from all of the models agree that Karl remains well south of SWLA and will be a threat only to Mexico.

