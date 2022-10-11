Trick or treat yourself for Halloween with a haunted trail

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and there are still many ways to trick or treat yourself during the spooky month of October.

Whether picking out the perfect costume, carving pumpkins, or going to Lake Area Halloween events, Southwest Louisiana has multiple activities for the community.

One way to trick, or even treat, yourself this spooky season is with a good scare.

We got the opportunity to visit The Lost Hollows, a haunted trail, and experience the scare firsthand.

The trail has been around for 12 years and is the largest haunted attraction in Lake Charles.

The Lost Hollows trail will continue until Halloween day. Tickets to the event are $25.

