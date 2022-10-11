50/50 Thursdays
Trick or treat yourself for Halloween with a haunted trail

By Angelica Butine
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and there are still many ways to trick or treat yourself during the spooky month of October.

Whether picking out the perfect costume, carving pumpkins, or going to Lake Area Halloween events, Southwest Louisiana has multiple activities for the community.

For a full list of ways to “spice” up this Halloween, you can click HERE.

And, you can share your Halloween or trick-or-treat photos with us HERE.

One way to trick, or even treat, yourself this spooky season is with a good scare.

We got the opportunity to visit The Lost Hollows, a haunted trail, and experience the scare firsthand.

The trail has been around for 12 years and is the largest haunted attraction in Lake Charles.

The Lost Hollows trail will continue until Halloween day. Tickets to the event are $25.

The Lost Hollows is open on weekends in October, as well as Halloween.
Trick or treat yourself for Halloween with a haunted trail at the Lost Hollows
