SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2022
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2022.
Wakisha Yvone Foster, 47, Spring, TX: Out of stat detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnith Dean Kiffe, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; child endangerment.
Sammie Lee Spiller III, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; forgery; contempt of court.
Javante Lavar Bryant, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.
Vantashia Leigh Herman, 27, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.