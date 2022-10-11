SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 10, 2022.

Wakisha Yvone Foster, 47, Spring, TX: Out of stat detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnith Dean Kiffe, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; child endangerment.

Sammie Lee Spiller III, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; forgery; contempt of court.

Javante Lavar Bryant, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.

Vantashia Leigh Herman, 27, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

