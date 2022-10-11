Salvation Army officer shares how his experience with homelessness led him to help others

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Homelessness is steadily rising - in Louisiana alone the population currently stands at 3,173.

Lt. Tim Morrison is back on his feet and it’s been that way for the last eight years, but at one point he recalls sleeping under a bridge, and living out of his car.

“We ended up getting a divorce, I lost the home, cars, everything I had, and spent a lot of my time drunk and high,” Morrison said.

Morrison said after a divorce and a back injury in 2008, he became addicted to pain medicine, which was the catalyst to his homelessness.

And it lasted for several years.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go, I didn’t have anything to do. I applied to over 200 jobs at the time and couldn’t find work, and one point I didn’t have money to put gas in the car,” he said.

That all changed when he accepted help from a Salvation Army officer.

”A Salvation Army officer showed up, a friend of mine a dear friend, and I remember I was so scared I was hiding under the bed in the ER room and I just remember his hand coming out and he took my hand and pulled me out, took me in his arms and held on to me and said, ‘Tim, were not going to leave you alone now,’” Morrison said.

And now he’s doing the same for others as a corps officer for the Salvation Army.

“We got people that its their first time, that have never been inside of our doors before, don’t know what to do, don’t know what their resources are, don’t know what help to get. And there’s been times in their life where they’ve been wealthy and now they don’t have that, they’re in a place in their life where they’re homeless,” Morrison said.

It is all a part of a mission that he says brings him gratitude on days like this World Homeless Day.

