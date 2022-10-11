FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures won’t drop as low this evening thanks to a return of southerly winds and higher humidity. A few clouds work in late, but rain chances remain slim during the evening and overnight hours with lows only in the upper 60s.

There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms developing tomorrow with the late-morning and early afternoon hours bringing about a 40% coverage of rain tomorrow ahead of a cool front moving through later in the evening hours. Another chance of rain and storms late tomorrow night accompanying the front is also possible, although these will be quick to move through and not result in much rain, even though we desperately need any drop!

Behind the front, we quickly clear out on Thursday with the return of sunshine and some less humid air. This will carry our nighttime lows back into the upper 50s to near 60 for Friday and Saturday mornings.

Another front on the way for early next week will bring another chance of rain back by Sunday and Monday, followed by a push of the coolest air so far this season! Lows could possibly dip into the 40s for many by next Wednesday and Thursday!

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move back toward the SW and into Mexico by Friday as a weak storm. Wind shear and cold fronts will prevent Karl from moving into the northern Gulf, so it poses no threat to SW Louisiana!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

