Escapee from Lake Charles halfway house sentenced to 30 months in prison

A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.(pixabay)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man who escaped from a Lake Charles halfway house, only to be recaptured in California, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

On August 26, 2021, Derrick Nathaniel Hartfield, 55, said he was returning from work to the halfway house, but never returned, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office.

Nearly a month later, officers with the San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office in California identified Hartfield as a suspect in a theft of a pizza shop, according to the press release.

Hartfield was taken into custody on September 23, 2021 and charged with escape from federal custody without permission, according to the press release.

Hartfield served seven years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud in 2012, according to the press release.

He received an additional 27 months in prison after his supervised release was revoked due to a violation, according to the press release.

