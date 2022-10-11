50/50 Thursdays
DeRidder man charged with 5,000 counts of child pornography

By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is charged with over 5,000 counts of possession of child pornography after authorities say they found thousands of images and video on his electronic devices.

Bruce R. Legassie, 47, of DeRidder was arrested on October 11 by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was made as a result of a joint investigation between the Beauregard Parish and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Offices, as well as Louisiana State Police.

Legassie was initially arrested by VPSO on September 8 and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, VPSO said.

Louisiana State Police then examined electronic devices belonging to Legassie, discovering thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography, VPSO said.

The investigation is ongoing. Legassie’s bond has not been set.

