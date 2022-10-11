Cameron Police Jurors disagree on cutting jury from 8 to 5 members

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - There’s disagreement in Cameron Parish over how many police jurors they need.

The parish is redistricting, and police jurors are expected to make a final decision Thursday. The main issues are representation and saving money.

Every 10 years, the people are counted and district lines redrawn so that each elected official represents about the same number of people.

Since the hurricanes, Cameron Parish has lost people and the current count is 5,617 residents. Right now the jury has eight members, but Police Jury President Curtis Fountain says all they really need is five.

“The public is telling us they want to have five districts, not eight districts. There’s no reason to have eight,” said Fountain.

But the majority of jurors want it to stay at eight. Juror Lee Faulk says he thinks eight provides better representation.

“Eight members was what the school board went with, and I thought, not to confuse anybody. I thought to avoid confusing people it would be good to leave the police jury the same way,” said Faulk.

“I didn’t like to see other parts of the parish not being fully represented,” he said.

With eight, each juror would represent an average of 700 people. With the five-member plan each juror would represent about 1,100 people.

In at least two districts, incumbents would battle each other for re-election.

By contrast, each of the 15 police jurors in Calcasieu represent about 14,000 people. Each Cameron Juror gets a salary of about $14,400 plus reimbursement for travel and mileage, and health insurance if they want it.

Fountain says trimming the jury to five would save about $50,000 a year. But right now those who want to keep it at eight members are in the majority.

The police jury meetings on redistricting are this Thursday. The first is at 10 a.m., during which they let the public speak.

The second meeting is at 2 p.m. Thursday, when jurors will vote on redistricting and other issues.

