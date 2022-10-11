50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder.

Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022.

She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″ and about 100 lbs.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aubree’s whereabouts to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281.

