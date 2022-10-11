Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from outdoor burning

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire Protection for District 1 is asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning anything until the area receives more rain.

The request comes as multiple parishes across SWLA have already issued burn bans due to dry conditions.

The fire protection unit says they have been inundated with emergency calls over the past week, mostly to deal with wood and grass fires.

