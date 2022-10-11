50/50 Thursdays
Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from outdoor burning

Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning
Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning(Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire Protection for District 1 is asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning anything until the area receives more rain.

The request comes as multiple parishes across SWLA have already issued burn bans due to dry conditions.

The fire protection unit says they have been inundated with emergency calls over the past week, mostly to deal with wood and grass fires.

