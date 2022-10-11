AFSP hosts “Out of the Darkness Walk” for suicide prevention on Oct. 15

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will be hosting its “Out of the Darkness Walk” at the Burton Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

There is no registration fee to participate and donations will go to the AFSP which funds research for suicide prevention, creates and distributes education programs, advocates for public policy, and supports survivors of suicide loss.

There will be a wall of remembrance where participants can add a picture of their loved one.

You can register yourself, your team, or donate online HERE.

Or, if you would like to donate directly to the Walk Team for the Kay Doré Counseling Clinic, a local community clinic that provides low-cost counseling and free suicide prevention training to SWLA you can do so online HERE.

The walk will be at the Burton Coliseum on 7001 Gulf Hwy. in Lake Charles.

Walk Schedule

8:30 a.m. - Walk Registration

9:30 a.m. - Walk Opening Ceremony

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Walk

11 a.m. - Closing Ceremony

Other Events

Adults

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Spanish “Question, Persuade, Refer” (QPR) training

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - English “Talk Saves Lives” training

10:40 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Yoga (limit of 36)

For Kids

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Puzzles, legos, bracelet making, and arts and crafts

10:10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Yoga for children 14 and under with signed consent form (limit of 36)

10:40 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. - Gizmo’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health Read-along for children 7 - 9 (English and Spanish)

