SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 9, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 9, 2022.

Michael Scott Dailey, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Jordan Casey Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; out-of-state detainer.

William Bradford Matthews, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; possession of a Schedule III drug (2 charges).

Terence J. Howard, 38, Maurice: Possession of Marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; violation of a firearm-free zone.

Kayla F. Edwards, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Christain Blake Hagan, 24, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Jordan Scott Bushnell, 38, Iowa: DWI fourth offense; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

