“Project Build a Future” holds free homebuyer education courses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Project Build a Future” is hosting a homebuyer education course.

The free class walks participants through the entire process of buying a home. It covers all the fundamentals of homeownership, including the pros and cons of purchasing a home, the role of realtors, mortgages, financial management, and proper budgeting. Other topics include down payments, closing costs, and insurance.

Here is the remaining 2022 class schedule:

Monday, Oct. 10: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Tuesday, Oct. 11: 5-9 p.m., hosted by Project Build a Future

Saturday, Nov. 19: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., hosted by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles.

Participants can opt to attend two, 4-hour, back-to-back classes or attend one 8-hour session.

You can register online HERE and click on the “homebuyer group counseling” tab and fill out the application.

Applications are also available at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department office, 2001 Moeling St., Lake Charles. The office is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Participants will receive a certificate when they successfully complete classes.

For more information, you can call the Calcasieu Parish Housing Counseling Agency at 337-721-4030, ext. 5120, or email Alyssa Hebert at ahebert@calcasieuparish.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.