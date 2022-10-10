50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Postal Service proposes price increases

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.
The U.S. Postal Service is proposing a fee increase for its services.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Higher prices might be coming to the post office soon.

The U.S. Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation.

First-class stamps would cost 3 cents more, and mailing a postcard would increase by 4 cents.

The agency is also looking to increase fees for post office box rentals, money orders and insurance.

The governors of the U.S. Postal Service already approved these hikes, and the Postal Regulatory Commission will review the proposal.

If approved, the changes will take effect in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
2022 SWLA Football Standings
2022 SWLA Football Standings

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal
“Project Build a Future” holds homebuyer education courses
“Project Build a Future” holds free homebuyer education courses
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Former Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Cattle is seen grazing in Texas in this file photo. Many scientists say heat waves have become...
UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead