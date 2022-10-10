New officers sworn in for the City of Lake Charles Armed Forces Commission

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles appointed new officers to Mayor Nic Hunter’s Armed Forces Commission.

The new officers are as follows:

President: James Dodd

Vice President: Kelly Miseles

Secretary: Rhonda Sullivan

Treasurer: Ron Williams

Chaplain: Roger Pete

Mayor Nic Hunter presented outgoing president, Lt. Col. Charles Dalgleish, with a Certificate of Gratitude to honor his 11 years of total service in the Commission.

Mayor Nic Hunter presented outgoing president, Lt. Col. Charles Dalgleish, with a Certificate of Gratitude to honor his 11 years of total service in the Commission. (City of Lake Charles)

The Armed Forces Commission serves as a liaison group with a goal of promoting goodwill and understanding between the City of Lake Charles and the Armed Forces, both active and reserve, Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.

For more information on the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commissions, contact City of Lake Charles Community Liaison, Al Williams, at (337) 491-1203 or alfred.williams@cityoflc.us.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.