New officers sworn in for the City of Lake Charles Armed Forces Commission
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles appointed new officers to Mayor Nic Hunter’s Armed Forces Commission.
The new officers are as follows:
- President: James Dodd
- Vice President: Kelly Miseles
- Secretary: Rhonda Sullivan
- Treasurer: Ron Williams
- Chaplain: Roger Pete
Mayor Nic Hunter presented outgoing president, Lt. Col. Charles Dalgleish, with a Certificate of Gratitude to honor his 11 years of total service in the Commission.
The Armed Forces Commission serves as a liaison group with a goal of promoting goodwill and understanding between the City of Lake Charles and the Armed Forces, both active and reserve, Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said.
For more information on the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commissions, contact City of Lake Charles Community Liaison, Al Williams, at (337) 491-1203 or alfred.williams@cityoflc.us.
