Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community.

Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information that might assist in the investigation to please contact Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331.

