Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community.

Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement.

Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills (Leesville Police Department)

Authorities are asking anyone with any information that might assist in the investigation to please contact Leesville Police Department at 337-238-0331.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.