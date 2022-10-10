50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Fire Department participates in Fire Prevention Week

By Devon Distefano
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first week of October is recognized nationally as Fire Prevention Week, and the Lake Charles Fire Department has some tips for residents in the area.

Fires can often destroy everything in their path but having an escape plan could mean the difference between life or death.

“You want to have some type of plan so if you have an emergency you know exactly what to do,” Lake Charles Assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Hanks said.

Hanks said besides having a plan there are other precautions you can take to avoid disaster.

“One of the things you can do is check your smoke detectors once a month. You want to change your batteries twice a year, you want to make sure your fire extinguishers are intact, inspected and ready for usage,” Hanks said.

Preventing a fire can be as simple as being aware of your surroundings.

“Most kitchen fires are started because they leave the things unattended,” Chief Hanks said.

The LCFD said they plan to educate the public on fire safety throughout the week.

“At this time we’re going out to the schools and businesses and we’re talking to them about fire safety, we’re showing the kids the equipment as well as the trucks and techniques on how to stop drop and roll,” Hanks said.

Staying informed on fire safety can help keep people and their communities out of harms way.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, CLICK HERE.

