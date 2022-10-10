50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Front this week brings some rain chances, cooler weather this weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weather pattern is about to take an active turn. As we head into Tuesday, the high pressure system that was close to the area begins to move off to the east. This will allow our winds to become more southerly. The result of those winds will be an increase in our temperatures the next couple of days, with high’s climbing into the mid 80′s through Wednesday. Low temperatures will begin to rise, climbing into the 60′s by Tuesday night. Another impact will be an increase in moisture across the area, especially for our Wednesday. That will result in the chance for a few scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, just ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is expected to push its way through the area by Thursday evening, and will help lower our temperatures as we head into the weekend. By Friday, high temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 80′s, with lows dropping back into the 50′s. So if you have any outdoor plans, such as going to Friday night football games or dinner plans, the first half of the upcoming weekend looks great for them.

By Sunday, a new cold front will begin to creep towards the area. Winds again will take on a southerly component, resulting in moisture returning by Monday. So Sunday and the early part of next week could feature rain chances before the front makes its’ way through by next Monday. Behind that front could come even cooler weather than our upcoming front this week, with high’s possibly dropping as low as the 70′s. Stay tuned!

Tropics wise, we still are watching the remnants of Julia. Some leftover showers and a very broad circulation are what’s left and is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche tonight. Though its’ possible the remnant may try to organize a little, chances it becomes organized enough to develop into a tropical cyclone are low. Wind shear associated with the front over our area will likely be enough to keep it from developing, and in the unlikely event it does, the front would steer it away from our area. So it is NO threat to SW Louisiana at this time, but we’ll keep watching it anyways.

- Max Lagano

