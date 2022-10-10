Endorsements roll in for Higgins, Hoggatt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the Nov. 8 election now a month-and-a-half away, endorsements rolled in Monday in the race for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Holden Hoggatt (R-Lafayette), one of seven challengers to Congressman Clay Higgins’ seat, announced Monday that he has been endorsed by Republican Charles Boustany - who held the 3rd District seat prior to Higgins, from 2005 to 2017 - as well as former Democratic Sen. John Breaux and former Republican Congressman Chris John. Breaux was a U.S. senator from 1987 to 2005 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1972 to 1987. John, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 through 2005.

Higgins (R-Lafayette), a two-term congressman, announced Monday that he has received endorsements from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.

The election is Nov. 8. Also running for the seat are Lessie Olivia Leblanc (D-Baton Rouge), Tia LeBrun (D-Lafayette), Guy McLendon (L-Sulphur), Thomas “Lane” Payne Jr. (R-Perry), Jacob “Jake” Shaheen (R-Lake Charles), and Gloria R. Wiggins (no party-Franklin).

Former Republican Congressman Charles Boustany: “During my time in Congress, I saw who got the work done for their constituents. I know that you can lead as a conservative, and do it well, only when you are focused on service, not self-promotion. That’s why I’m asking everyone to vote for Holden Hoggatt. We need selfless leadership in Congress again.”

Former Democratic Sen. John Breaux: “When you get elected to serve in Congress, you serve all the people. Republicans and Democrats, rich and poor, black and white, all creeds and beliefs. I believe Holden Hoggatt will be a Congressman who makes all of us proud.”

Former Republican Congressman Chris John: “As a former Chairman of the Blue Dogs in Congress, I worked with Republicans, Democrats, and whoever we had to so we could help our constituents. In Congress, you represent the people, not a single party and not a single cause. From the Cowboys of McNeese to the Ragin’ Cajuns of UL, our district is as unique as our entire state, and we need a Congressman who will work for all of us to focus on our farmers, protecting our coast, and supporting American energy production.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy: “Clay Higgins is a respected member of our House Republican Conference, and I am proud to endorse him for re-election. Clay is a champion for border security, American energy independence, public safety, and our conservative values. Throughout his Congressional tenure, Clay has proven himself to be a tireless advocate and effective representative for South Louisiana. Together, we will take back the House and advance our Commitment to America.”

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise: ”I am happy to give my full support and endorsement to my friend Clay Higgins. For six years, Clay and I have worked together to advance Louisiana’s interests in the U.S. House of Representatives. Clay is a strong conservative, an effective legislator, and a fierce advocate for the 3rd District. He is an important member of our Louisiana team, and I look forward to continue serving with him.”

Congressman Higgins has also received endorsements from:

Pres. Donald J. Trump

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy

U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson

Dr. Ralph Abraham, Former U.S. Congressman

