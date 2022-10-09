Vinton Heritage Festival returns

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - They’re calling it the gateway to Cajun country.

Vinton residents like Jordan Rogers are welcoming back the heritage festival, after it was put on hold for the past few years.

“I been looking forward to it all week, came here to see a lot of my friends, hang out check out some of the booths, the stuff that they got going on eat some good food,” Rogers said.

Not only were there plenty of activities for kids like a children’s petting zoo, corn hole tournament and bouncy houses, there was fun to be had for everyone.

Live music, food trucks and a variety of vendors were in attendance.

“Since we lost it when COVID was here we didn’t come out but this year I’m glad it’s back we’re having fun it’s a thing to do for the kids anything for the kids we agree,” local resident Robert Norwood said.

With a big turn out bringing community together, members of beta club are doing their best to help make the event go smoothly in everyway possible.

“We help people like pick up trash if they leave it around if they’re done with it and we also look out for the kids that’s at the jump house,” Vinton resident Journei Guillory said.

Though this festival seemed like it just about had everything you’d want, Robert Norwood said he thinks there’s just one thing that could have made it that much better.

“The festival don’t get better than going fishing but we’ll take the festival this time,” Norwood said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.