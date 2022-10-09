50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 8, 2022.

Jacoby Shemar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Brian Keith Karg, 26, Starks: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; careless operation; switched license plate.

Marlon Rendell Eaglin, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lukus Nathaniel Morgan, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Alfred Fred Harrison, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated assault.

Israel Joseph Taylor, 43, Lake Charles: Telephone harassment; possession of a Schedule II drug; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Brent Cole Duncan, 22, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Ryan Michael Benoit, 31, Rayne: Driving on roadway land for traffic; flight from an officer; operating while intoxicated.

David Dwayne Royster, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; obscenity.

