50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc.

The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer.

The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted from 2:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Rouge et Blanc serves to helps fund the banners at McNeese for their annual cultural series and additional educational components for the program.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Julia forms in Southern Caribbean, NO threat to SW Louisiana
Quiet weather is in store into early next week before a cold front brings rain chances starting...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and dry to start the week, rain chances return by Wednesday
Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy...
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA