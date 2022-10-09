McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc.

The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer.

The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted from 2:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Rouge et Blanc serves to helps fund the banners at McNeese for their annual cultural series and additional educational components for the program.

