Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur.

Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum.

Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was a master historian. But he was so much more to close friends, like Major Jerry Bell.

“You go through life, and if you have one good friend, you’re a lucky person. Harry was my one good friend. He was a friend in hard times and good times. Harry was also one of the wittiest persons in the world,” Bell said.

He worked as an English teacher for more than 25 years and served the DeQuincy Railroad Museum as a horticulturist. His deep knowledge of plants and passion for preserving history set him apart.

“Harry was a highly educated person. I mean, he wore his overalls and had that down home look, but he was a highly educated person. He was a handy man, he could build furniture, he could do just about anything, Harry could. He taught shop, which means woodwork.”

Methvin’s nephew Vance Perkins tells us he was just a few days shy of his 77th birthday.

“He was like a father figure to me. Growing up I saw him just about every day. He was just a calming influence, he was my Sunday school teacher, my uncle, my mentor, he was just a very special guy to me,” Perkins said.

“He lived such a rich life, and it was all at one time, one person after another. He just made everybody better,” said Methvin’s friend Pierre Fontenot.

Those who call him a friend say he will not be forgotten.

“It’s going be really hard for someone to fill his shoes. Harry impacted so many different people, it didn’t matter what kind of religion, any type of background, Harry would make an impact on them,” Mayor Riley Smith of DeQuincy said.

Methvin’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday evening, and he will be buried Sunday.

