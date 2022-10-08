Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions.

Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions.

Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans.

All private and open burning is prohibited, Vernon Parish Police Jury president James Tuck said.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice from the police jury.

