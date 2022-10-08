SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022.

Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft.

Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Danielle Leigh Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (7 counts).

Michael James Dorociak, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; cruelty to animals.

Adam Wayne Person, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; battery of a police officer.

Marcelle Drome Tatum, 39, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Nathaniel Jareth Foux, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

John Lee Brown, 67, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia (2 counts); violations of stop signs and yield signs; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

