50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022.

Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft.

Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Danielle Leigh Vincent, 35, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (7 counts).

Michael James Dorociak, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; cruelty to animals.

Adam Wayne Person, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; battery of a police officer.

Marcelle Drome Tatum, 39, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Nathaniel Jareth Foux, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

John Lee Brown, 67, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia (2 counts); violations of stop signs and yield signs; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

Landon said he has put in the work to get healthy again.
Kinder High student returns to football field after August shooting
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Julia forms in Southern Caribbean, NO threat to SW Louisiana
Landon said he has put in the work to get healthy again.
Kinder teen returns to the football field after August shooting
Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his...
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash