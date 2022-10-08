Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned.

The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway.

Taylor Browning is not sure what it is, but she says it’s hard to get away from.

“For the last week or so it’s been really smelly. We smell it in the house, like it’s starting to come into the house. We have been trying to figure out what it is. It’s putrid, like it does it hits you. The first night, it like came out of nowhere. It smells like something might be rotting in there or something,” said Browning.

It’s coming from a cut off Contraband Bayou. The City of Lake Charles and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) came Tuesday to investigate.

A DEQ spokesperson said they think it’s sewage but have not yet determined the source.

City of Lake Charles Utilities Manager Kevin Heise said after extensive testing and investigating their wastewater system in the area, they do not think it’s an issue with city-owned infrastructure.

Browning hopes they figure it out soon.

“We’re not the only ones who smell it. I mean me and the neighbors, we’ve talked to each other, and we all agree. And people make comments, I mean we can even hear, because people walk their dogs and kids ride their bikes up and down this too,” she said.

At the very least, eventually the rain will flush whatever’s causing the problem out of the neighborhood.

Heise says they will maintain contact with DEQ officials for continued monitoring of the location.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.