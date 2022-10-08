50/50 Thursdays
Kinder High student returns to football field after August shooting

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a months-long recovery, Kinder High School student Landon Schmitz returned to the football field after being shot in the abdomen at a back-to-school party in August.

He said the hardest part of recovery: “Not being able to play football with my team.”

It’s reported a fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited at a camp near Old Ferry Road.

Landon’s father told 7News that he was trying to break up the fight when he was shot. He was airlifted for treatment, after the bullet grazed an artery.

Landon said he has put in the work to get healthy again.

“You know, just trying to block out all that stuff, just trying to put it to the side and be myself, stay focused, getting my body back where it needs to be,” he said.

“Of course, the first thing I told him was, football is secondary right now, you know, but he was dead set on it,” Head Coach Bret Fuselier said. “He had his mind made up. Nothing surprises me about Landon. He is strong minded, strong willed. He is here tonight beating the odds playing football again.”

A coach was happy to see his player back on the field, but the player even happier to be back with his team.

“You know, it feels great,” Landon said. “I am very blessed. You know, God is good. I am just blessed to be back with my team.”

“He could end his story with a touchdown tonight,” Fuselier said. “That would be great,”

