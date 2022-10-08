50/50 Thursdays
GAME NOTES: No. 8 Tennessee vs No. 25 LSU

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will be playing their first game against a top 10 opponent in No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 8 in Death Valley.

The Tigers are coming off a comeback win against Auburn in which they trailed 17-0 at one point. LSU struggled offensively totaling only 270 yards against Auburn in the 21-17 victory.

LSU will be without starting left tackle, Will Campbell as he posted a picture of him from a hospital last night on his Instagram.

For the Volunteers they are coming off their bye week and they are led by a high-powered offense they ranks No. 3 in the nation in points per game at 48.5. Quarterback Hendon Hooker leads the offense and has thrown for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

