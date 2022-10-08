50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and dry to start the week, rain chances return by Wednesday

By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front made its’ way through the area Saturday afternoon, and will bring comfortable weather to the area Sunday.  Northeasterly winds will still be in place Sunday, meaning slightly cooler and drier air can be expected to end the weekend.  High’s will rise into the mid 80′s, with low’s that will fall into the upper 50′s away from the Gulf coast.  And like the past couple weeks, we do not have to worry about any rain.  This will make Sunday a great day to be outside, and for plans such as a walk or boat ride.

Quiet weather is in store into early next week before a cold front brings rain chances starting...
Quiet weather is in store into early next week before a cold front brings rain chances starting Wednesday(KPLC)

As we begin our work week, high pressure will move over the area on Monday.  This will begin a warming trend that will take place through mid-week.  Highs Monday and Tuesday will gradually rise, thanks to winds becoming out of the south.  By Wednesday, high temperatures could reach the upper 80′s.  Thankfully, that is the extent of the warming trend due to a cold front that approaches the area Thursday.  Those southerly winds will also help bring moisture into the area by Wednesday.  This means our best chance for showers and storms comes Wednesday into Thursday, before the front pushes through.  Right now, it appears the front should make its way through the area by Thursday night, meaning temperatures should cool once again by Friday.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease

Latest News

A cold front moves through Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front brings cooler temperatures Saturday with breezy conditions
A front arrives Saturday and brings some cooler temperatures and gusty winds
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weekend ahead; finally some rain by next week
Friday football forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer this afternoon but less humidity arrives for the weekend