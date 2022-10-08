FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet and dry to start the week, rain chances return by Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front made its’ way through the area Saturday afternoon, and will bring comfortable weather to the area Sunday. Northeasterly winds will still be in place Sunday, meaning slightly cooler and drier air can be expected to end the weekend. High’s will rise into the mid 80′s, with low’s that will fall into the upper 50′s away from the Gulf coast. And like the past couple weeks, we do not have to worry about any rain. This will make Sunday a great day to be outside, and for plans such as a walk or boat ride.

Quiet weather is in store into early next week before a cold front brings rain chances starting Wednesday (KPLC)

As we begin our work week, high pressure will move over the area on Monday. This will begin a warming trend that will take place through mid-week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will gradually rise, thanks to winds becoming out of the south. By Wednesday, high temperatures could reach the upper 80′s. Thankfully, that is the extent of the warming trend due to a cold front that approaches the area Thursday. Those southerly winds will also help bring moisture into the area by Wednesday. This means our best chance for showers and storms comes Wednesday into Thursday, before the front pushes through. Right now, it appears the front should make its way through the area by Thursday night, meaning temperatures should cool once again by Friday.

- Max Lagano

