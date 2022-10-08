Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.

No structures are damaged, and no structures are threatened by the fire, Smith said.

The fire is still being contained. The cause is still undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.