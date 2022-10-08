50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road...
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy.(MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.

No structures are damaged, and no structures are threatened by the fire, Smith said.

The fire is still being contained. The cause is still undetermined.

