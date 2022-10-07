TDL WEEK 6: Scores and highlights

Click HERE for final scores.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s high school football schedule is full of district games.

All seven of Southwest Louisiana’s districts have now entered league play.



This week’s Game of the Week has already been played, with Welsh easily handling Grand Lake 43-7 Thursday night.

Grand Lake (5-1, 0-1) and Welsh (5-0, 1-0) were both undefeated heading into the game, but Welsh prevailed in both team’s District 5-2A opener.

A rivalry game is on tap for tonight, as Sulphur travels to Barbe. It’s an off-year for both teams, as both are winless in District 3-5A.

Sulphur (1-4, 0-4) is currently on a four-game losing streak as they head into their rivalry matchup against Barbe (2-3, 0-3).

DISTRICT 3-5A

Sulphur at Barbe

Acadiana at Sam Houston

DISTRICT 3-4A

DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14 (Thursday at LG)

Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18 (Thursday at W-M)

DISTRICT 3-3A

South Beauregard at Iowa

Kinder at Jennings

St. James at Lake Charles College Prep

Westlake at St. Louis

DISTRICT 4-3A

Iota at Northwest

DISTRICT 4-2A

Avoyelles at Oakdale

Pickering at Menard

DISTRICT 5-2A

Vinton at DeQuincy

Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7 (Thursday at Grand Lake)

Notre Dame at Lake Arthur

DISTRICT 5-1A

Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16 (Thursday at Hamilton)

East Beauregard at Oberlin

Gueydan 29, Elton 13 (Thursday at Elton)

NON-DISTRICT

Rosepine at Logansport

Merryville at Highland Baptist

