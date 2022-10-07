TDL WEEK 6: Scores and highlights
Click HERE for final scores.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s high school football schedule is full of district games.
All seven of Southwest Louisiana’s districts have now entered league play.
Click HERE for district standings.
This week’s Game of the Week has already been played, with Welsh easily handling Grand Lake 43-7 Thursday night.
Grand Lake (5-1, 0-1) and Welsh (5-0, 1-0) were both undefeated heading into the game, but Welsh prevailed in both team’s District 5-2A opener.
A rivalry game is on tap for tonight, as Sulphur travels to Barbe. It’s an off-year for both teams, as both are winless in District 3-5A.
Sulphur (1-4, 0-4) is currently on a four-game losing streak as they head into their rivalry matchup against Barbe (2-3, 0-3).
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Sulphur at Barbe
- Acadiana at Sam Houston
DISTRICT 3-4A
- DeRidder 42, LaGrange 14 (Thursday at LG)
- Leesville 41, Washington-Marion 18 (Thursday at W-M)
DISTRICT 3-3A
- South Beauregard at Iowa
- Kinder at Jennings
- St. James at Lake Charles College Prep
- Westlake at St. Louis
DISTRICT 4-3A
- Iota at Northwest
DISTRICT 4-2A
- Avoyelles at Oakdale
- Pickering at Menard
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Vinton at DeQuincy
- Welsh 43, Grand Lake 7 (Thursday at Grand Lake)
- Notre Dame at Lake Arthur
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Basile 57, Hamilton Christian 16 (Thursday at Hamilton)
- East Beauregard at Oberlin
- Gueydan 29, Elton 13 (Thursday at Elton)
NON-DISTRICT
- Rosepine at Logansport
- Merryville at Highland Baptist
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.