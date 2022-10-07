50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 6, 2022.

Leandra Raylen Hubbard, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.

Keith Joseph Tran, 43, Iota: Contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); must signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired plates.

Shelly Dionda Stark, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; vehicle must have proper equipment; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

James Darnell Miller, 57, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud under $25,000 (2 charges).

Angel Ivan Hinojosa, 37, Vancouver, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Abraham Nathan Garza, 20, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Charles Ray Godwin, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joel Villela-Sandoval, 46, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Armahn Bernard, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; serious bodily injury; aggravated assault; child endangerment.

Joshua Paul Freeman, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; access device fraud under $500; theft under $1,000; battery.

Brahna Luciana Hawkins, 46, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things over $1,500.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

