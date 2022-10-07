Smartphone app aims to keep students safe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The state is encouraging Louisiana school systems to download an app that aims to keep students safe.

It’s a joint effort with Crimestoppers called “Say it Here,” and so far 40 school districts have gone live.

Parents in Southwest Louisiana won’t see their children’s schools on the system yet, so we asked why.

Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes both say they have a similar program in place, so they’re sticking with that.

We’re still waiting on a response from Jeff Davis and Allen, but Vernon and Cameron superintendents say they are all in.

You have heard the saying “if you see something, say something,” well that’s exactly what students and teachers will be able to do with this app anonymously.

The app is free, and anyone can use it, but now school systems will be adapting it as a whole.

“Students in those systems have the ability to on go on that app and if they hear or see something they can anonymously report that and then the professionals that you saw at the table earlier and elsewhere have the ability to vet through those things and make decisions around it, if this is credible and what might need to happen from this point,” Louisiana Department of Education said.

The app allows students in middle and high school to report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental issues, and more. According to leaders, the tips are monitored around the clock and processed by a multidisciplinary team identified by schools, a move Cameron Parish Superintendent Charley Lemons said is a great idea.

“I’m excited about it, some students they come to school as a safe haven, that’s there safe place and so anything we can do to ensure that, is going to be neat and they’ll probably take a liking to the app once they understand how it operates,” Lemons said.

And when it comes to the possibility of some of kind of hoax or false threats, Lemons says there’s no need to worry - the app will allow authorities to track the student making them.

“Any student or anybody caught making faults threats or false claims or whatever, were going to turn it over to law enforcement and they’re going to be dealt with accordingly,” Lemons said.

The end goal is to keep everyone safe.

“We want to see this as a benefit to our staff and students and to ensure their safety and to keep them safe, not an opportunity for student mischief,” Lemons said.

Nationwide, 421 schools are utilizing the app, and 167 schools are in the process of onboarding it. Students in elementary grades will have the same access to the app through their teachers.

