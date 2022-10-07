Smart Living: Mental health checkups

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - About 25% of adults in the US suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder. But going undiagnosed and untreated could result in unnecessary stress, unemployment, substance abuse, and more.

Dr. Clark Canine is a psychotherapist who explains, “There are some very serious challenges going on in our society right now, and it sort of makes sense that people would feel more anxious about it.”

Experts like Dr. Canine say checking in on your mental health is just as beneficial as things like a physical health checkup.

Ask yourself:

How am I feeling today

What’s been worrying me lately?

Am I providing my body with its basic needs?

What am I doing to bring myself joy?

Who do I have in my corner?

Psychotherapist Dr. David Baker says, “We have to look deep inside, I think, and ask ourselves honestly ‘what am I struggling with’ and it’s not often the obvious thing.”

Apps like Moodkit, Talkspace, Mindshift CBT promote taking steps to manage your mental health.

For symptoms that last longer than two weeks, its best to seek professional help.

