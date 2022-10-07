Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon, as Mayor Nic Hunter explained to the Downtown Development Authority more than $100 million is currently invested in downtown projects.

Businesses like Gigi’s are returning to downtown, and even more new businesses have announced their plans to join the area, including a garden center. City officials recently announced new developers are looking to restore the former Zephyr’s building.

“That is purchased by a New Orleans firm, and they will be spending over $12 million to renovate that into office and retail space,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.

In addition to downtown, construction is already happening at the lakefront, as renovations to the parking garage are underway. Crying Eagle, Lake Area Adventures, Port Wonder and other projects were announced last year.

To help fund projects along the lakefront, I-10 and even Enterprise Boulevard, the state approved a tax increment financing request, which essentially grants the city a portion of sales tax.

“Beyond the stipulation that it had to be used towards public needs, public infrastructure,” Hunter said. “We are okay with that, because these areas need a lot of investment.”

Hunter said once the ball starts rolling on confirmed projects at the lakefront, the city will issue requests for proposals on the eastern side of the parking garage.

“I would certainly be willing to do smaller parcels to make it more palatable and easier to develop as we have done on the west side, but it is possible that a developer could come in and take the whole eight acres and do something really special,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he supports residential use for the area as long as there are retail areas available, as well.

Plans to revamp the civic center and add a hotel were also discussed.

