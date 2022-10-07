Lake Area shelters in need of pet parents

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is National Adopt-a-Dog Month and there are lots of little paws in search of a home, even if it’s temporary.

According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million animals enter shelters around the U.S. every year.

Locally, Lake Area animal shelters are always in search of anyone ready to become a pet parent.

Anne Godeaux with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Animal Services and Adoption Center explains that even fostering pets temporarily can be a big help.

“Adoption is when that’s going to be their pet. It’s not going to go anywhere. Fostering is just a temporary home for the dog or cat until we can find it a permanent home. Especially when the little injured ones may just need a few weeks of care.”

Those few weeks can make a big difference for an injured pet since receiving one-on-one attention helps them recover faster. And even those that aren’t injured will be happier in a temporary home than in a shelter.

Depending on the shelter’s resources, they can sometimes even provide food for the pet that’s being fostered which can cut down on the volunteer’s cost.

Godeaux says they are also always looking for volunteers to come help walk, and socialize with the animals.

To book an appointment and look for your purr-fect pet visit you can visit the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Animal Services and Adoption Center website HERE or call (337) 721-3730.

