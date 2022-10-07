50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kids compete in ‘Dress a Goat’ contest at Beauregard Parish fair

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The fun continued at the Beauregard Parish Fair Friday afternoon, when kids took part in a “Dress a Goat” contest.

The two-person team event involves two goats staked on a rope, a pile of clothes and a stopwatch. The team that gets the goat dressed in the fastest time wins.

“One person holds the goat down or dresses it, or one puts the shirt on or one puts the pants on. Or someone can hold the goat while one person dresses him,” said 2022 Petite Miss Beaufair Queen Blakli Bristure.

The fair continues until 11 Friday night, and kicks off again Saturday morning. For the full schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his...
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash
Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his...
Well-known Historian dies in car crash
A vile smell fills the air along East Parkway near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the...
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
A vile smell fills the air along East Parkway near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the...
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside