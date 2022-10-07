Kids compete in ‘Dress a Goat’ contest at Beauregard Parish fair

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The fun continued at the Beauregard Parish Fair Friday afternoon, when kids took part in a “Dress a Goat” contest.

The two-person team event involves two goats staked on a rope, a pile of clothes and a stopwatch. The team that gets the goat dressed in the fastest time wins.

“One person holds the goat down or dresses it, or one puts the shirt on or one puts the pants on. Or someone can hold the goat while one person dresses him,” said 2022 Petite Miss Beaufair Queen Blakli Bristure.

The fair continues until 11 Friday night, and kicks off again Saturday morning.

