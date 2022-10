Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl was indicted for first-degree rape Thursday in state district court.

Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Sept. 1.

He is accused of raping the girl in late August.

He is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1 million bond.

