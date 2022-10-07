Imperial Calcasieu Museum holds Lighting of the Oak ceremony

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A special event Thursday night featured the lighting of the Sallier Oak tree in Lake Charles.

The soiree was held as a fundraiser for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and it was their first one since reopening.

The proceeds will go toward museum operations, including outreach, education and cultural preservation.

“It is so important because this is what we have. This is literally the roots of Calcasieu Parish, we have the historic oak tree behind us, which is almost 300 years old, so what we’re doing through this event and through out the year is working to preserve our cultures,” said director’s assistant Jobi Arceneaux.

The museum said this will be just one of many great events they will be hosting this month.

