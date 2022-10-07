50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Imperial Calcasieu Museum holds Lighting of the Oak ceremony

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A special event Thursday night featured the lighting of the Sallier Oak tree in Lake Charles.

(KPLC)

The soiree was held as a fundraiser for the Imperial Calcasieu Museum, and it was their first one since reopening.

The proceeds will go toward museum operations, including outreach, education and cultural preservation.

“It is so important because this is what we have. This is literally the roots of Calcasieu Parish, we have the historic oak tree behind us, which is almost 300 years old, so what we’re doing through this event and through out the year is working to preserve our cultures,” said director’s assistant Jobi Arceneaux.

The museum said this will be just one of many great events they will be hosting this month.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Depression 13 forms near South America, NO threat to SW Louisiana
KPLC First Alert forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm day Friday, weak front arrives late Saturday
There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon
Several businesses, projects coming to downtown Lake Charles
There will be lots of construction taking place in Lake Charles soon
Several businesses, projects coming to Lake Charles