Health Headlines: New app tracks hip and knee replacement recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new technology is now allowing doctors and patients to track their recover following knee and hip replacements.

It’s a surgery almost 1.7 million people will undergo this year.

Denise Erhart was one such patient who says her job was causing her to live in unbearable pain, “I was a nurse in the hospital setting for 40 years, so my knees took a lot of wear and tear.”

After living in pain for two years, Denise opted for a total knee replacement.

Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jeffrey Declaire, performed the procedure and offered a unique way to track her progress through her apple watch, “It will track step counts, stride length, heart rate, and a variety of other data points that we don’t normally track as a surgeon.”

Dr. Declaire is one of the first to use the “My Mobility” app, a remote patient monitoring method, to give him real data on what his patients are and are not doing.

“We can send text messages, photos, and videos. We track this data daily, and in real-time, which we can intervene at any point to see how a patient is progressing.”

Denise says, “So many times it’s hard to get ahold of the person you really wanna talk to, and to get that rapid response back was incredible.”

She believes it helped her recover faster and is now ready to get back to doing all the things she loves.

Doctors say the benefits of the program include improved patient satisfaction and possible savings since patients don’t need to participate in traditional physical therapy programs.

