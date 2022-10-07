50/50 Thursdays
FIRST LOOK at ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ starring Chris Pratt as Mario

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Nintendo has revealed its first official trailer for a new Mario Bros. animated movie featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario.

The nearly 2-minute and 30-second trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” debuted on YouTube to over a million views upon its release on Thursday.

Pratt is joined in the film by Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The animated film is produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. It will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

“Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi are the most iconic and beloved characters in the gaming universe. It has been an incredible honor to work with Miyamoto-san over the past few years to bring this story to film in a way that is authentic to its roots,” Chris Meledandri, Illumination’s founder and CEO, said.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on “Teen Titans Go!” and “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (“Minions: The Rise of Gru”).

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023, in the U.S.

“The release is just around the corner, and we are in the fine-tuning phase finalizing all the details, just as we do with a Nintendo game. It is a film for all ages to enjoy,” Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director of Nintendo, said.

