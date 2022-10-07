FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer this afternoon but less humidity arrives for the weekend

Friday football forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures quickly warming up today with a lot of sunshine as highs top out around 90 degrees here by mid-afternoon under partly cloudy skies. There is a chance we could see a few more clouds later in the afternoon and evening but don’t worry as those clouds will not bring any rain to Southwest Louisiana for tonight. The weather will be good to go for high school football and for the parish fairs underway in Jeff Davis and Beauregard parishes.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

A weak front on the way this weekend will push through during the day on Saturday serving to reinforce some drier air that will arrive behind it as we head through Saturday evening with low temperatures back down in the upper 50s. This front will not bring any rain as it passes through as a dry front, but we’ll keep the lower humidity in place through early next week with those nighttime lows again back down into the 50s with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances increasing next week (KPLC)

Next week brings some changes and some much needed rain to our area with the chance for showers and storms arriving by mid-week ahead of a stronger front that will push through on Thursday. By Wednesday scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to pop up around the area better chances on Thursday as the front moves through there by Thursday evening clearing things out for the end of next week and bringing another shot of cooler drier air behind it with those lows heading back in the 50s again highs in the 70s and 80s by the time we head toward the following weekend.

Tropical Storm Julia (KPLC)

Tropical storm Julia has formed in the southern Caribbean it’s moving quickly towards the West and is still on track to move into the coast of Central America by Sunday as a hurricane period right now it’s moving away from South America but the course continues on a westward track so it will not be any threat to the Gulf of Mexico nor to southwest Louisiana. The rest of the tropical outlook keeps things quiet in the Atlantic basin and gulf over the next five days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

