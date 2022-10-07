FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold front brings cooler temperatures Saturday with breezy conditions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a couple hot days, relief is on the way for the weekend. A cold front will push its’ way through the area Saturday, helping to knock off high temperatures into the mid 80′s. This will also bring a drop in humidity and a pickup in our winds by the late morning. Wind gusts over 20 mph is something to watch if you have boating plans Outside of that, temperatures will be more enjoyable Saturday than the past few days making it a great day for outdoor plans. By Saturday night, we’ll have temperatures fall into the upper 50′s away from the immediate coastline. Sunday looks like an even better day for outdoor activities. High temperatures will continue to fall, peaking in the low-to-mid 80′s. Winds look to relax as well, with low humidity too. Lows Sunday night should be in the upper 50′s along I-10, and a few degrees cooler further to the north thanks to lighter wind and clear skies.

A cold front moves through Saturday, bringing cooler temperatures and gusty winds (KPLC)

We will see a warming trend take place next week, but thankfully it looks short-lived thanks to another cold front moving in later in the week. Before it comes through the area on Thursday, temperatures will warm up into the mid 80′s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 80′s even possible on Wednesday. The good news is this front will bring a chance of much needed rain (we still are 20 inches of rain below normal on the year). As winds switch to the south on Wednesday, that will help bring moisture from the Gulf into the area, resulting in scattered showers and storms. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning may feature an even better chance of showers and storms as the front makes its’ way through the area. Afterwards, another drop in temperatures can be expected, with cooler air arriving by Thursday night.

- Max Lagano

